Guinea-Bissau Capital Calm After Shooting

BISSAU -- The capital city of Guinea-Bissau was calm on Friday morning despite a tense night after government forces said a former military junta chief who had declared himself head of the army had fled.

Automatic gunfire and occasional mortar blasts could be heard late into Thursday evening after a day of shooting in and around the West African country's capital, Bissau.

The shooting prompted a civilian exodus, reviving memories of a bloody 1998 army revolt in the former Portuguese colony.

By Friday morning the streets of central Bissau were quiet with banks and most shops closed. Many people still had not returned to residential districts.

Thursday's stand-off was caused by former junta leader Ansumane Mane's bid to become army chief-of-staff in place of the man appointed by President Kumba Yalla's government.

Loyalist forces said on Thursday afternoon that Mane and several senior officers had fled an air base north of the city used as his headquarters.

Mane's whereabouts were still unclear early on Friday. No information on casualties was immediately available.

Mane unilaterally proclaimed himself army chief on Monday following a dispute with Yalla over army promotions.

(Reuter)