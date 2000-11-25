Who Invented Weaving?

We don't really know. Weaving is a special way of putting together threads to make cloth. The process may have been discovered by net makers. Net makers tied the ends of their threads around weights. The weights kept the thread from getting tangled. The weights also made the threads hang tight and straight while the men were working. That probably gave someone the idea for a loom.

Where Did Prehistoric People Get Needles for Sewing? Before metal was discovered, people carved needles from wood and bone.

People that lived near the sea used fish bones and bits of shell.

People in deserts used cactus spines. Europeans were using metal needles about 2,500 years ago. Most American Indians did not have metal tools before the European settlers came to America just a few hundred years ago.

