French Researcher Critical of Anti-Islamic Campaign in France

TEHRAN A French researcher strongly denounced the anti-Islamic campaign in France aimed at creating obstacles to the publication of Islamic books and encouraging insults to Islamic sanctities and Muslims living in that country, reported the Central News Bureau (CNB).

The French researcher and professor of sociology, Rashid bin Isa, who is of the Egyptian origin, said that due to such a campaign, thousands of books on Islam have not yet been granted permission for publication in France.

Rashid bin Isa, who is also a UNESCO member, further said, "However, the French government recently authorized the publication of a book that contained the harshest insults to Islam." He said the French government even publicized the book, and the French daily MI>LiberationD> encouraged its readers to read the book.

This French researcher further described the so-called freedom of expression in France as a sheer lie, saying that the Islamic scholars are not permitted to talk to the general public about the genuine Islam.

He added that only those authorized by the French government can talk about Islam. Citing an instance, Rashid bin Isa said that a French Jew recently appeared in a television program to answer the viewers' questions on Islam. "But no Islamic scholar is invited to such programs to answer these questions," he stressed.

