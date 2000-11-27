Justice Minister Questioned in Majlis Over Hajjarian's Case

TEHRAN Justice Minister Esmaeil Shoushtari on Sunday attended a session of the Majlis Legal and Judicial Committee to answer questions raised by 20 deputies on the whereabouts of the would-be assassins of journalist Saeid Hajjarian.

The deputies asked the minister how come some of the convicts who are announced to be guilty by the court, are free.

A Majlis deputy quoted Justice Ministry officials as saying that three suspects in the attempted assassination of Hajjarian, including Saeid Asgar, are in custody in a detention center of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) which is not under the Prisons Organization, while two others are free on bail.

"It is strange that accomplices in the assassination bid are free, but certain journalists are in custody just for writing articles," the deputy told IRNA on the condition of anonymity.

At the end of the session one of the deputies, Reza Yousefian, said he was not convinced by Shoushtari's explanations.

Hajjarian, a close ally of President Mohammad Khatami, remains partially paralyzed since a bullet wound pierced his cheek in March. Eight men were detained after the assassination bid.

