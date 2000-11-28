Rice Gets to Start for Knicks, Scores 23

NEW YORK Glen Rice, who has struggled coming off the bench, drilled five 3-pointers and scored 23 points as a starter to lead the New York Knicks to a 97-72 thrashing of the Vancouver Grizzlies.

Rice nailed his fifth shot from behind the arc to cap a 10-0 run with five seconds left in the third quarter. It gave New York an 18-point advantage and was the most 3-pointers he has hit in one game since coming over from the Los Angeles Lakers.

"I made a conscious effort to get under my shot and keep shooting it like I can shoot it," said Rice. "They were double-teaming and I felt like I had to make them pay tonight." Point guard Charlie Ward had knee surgery earlier in the day, so New York started a big backcourt of Rice, Latrell Sprewell and Allan Houston. The trio combined for 63 points. Houston scored 22 and was 3-for-3 from beyond the arc.

"Tonight, with the big lineup, we had to simplify and play off each other. We took care of biz," said Houston. "It comes down to not turning the ball over. As long as we just get a shot up, we have enough guys to score. This lineup can be dangerous. Tonight, it happened to be Glen." "I was being real timid before tonight, but it feels great," Rice said.

"It was no hesitation. By starting, I was able to get out there, stay out there and stay loose. It's definitely great to have all three of us in the lineup. We feed off each other and create shots for each other.

"If it ain't broke, don't try to fix it." Marcus Camby pulled down 14 rebounds, helping New York to a 52-37 advantage on the boards. He also held Vancouver's Shareef Abdur-Rahim to 10 points on 4-of-14 shooting.

"Everybody missed a lot of open shots," said Rahim. "They started a big lineup and we started the small lineup that we usually do.

They probably made every open shot they had. We have to be able to execute our offense and make shots and plays against a team like that." Mike Bibby led the Grizzlies with 17 points and six assists and Grant long added 16 points in 38 minutes.

(Reuter)