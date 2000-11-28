S.Korea in Talks to Hire Former Dutch Soccer Coach

SEOUL South Korea is in talks with a former national soccer coach from the Netherlands in a bid to help the Korean team advance to the round of 16 in the 2002 World Cup, the Korea Football Association (KFA) said on Tuesday.

South Korea, cohost of the 2002 World Cup along with Japan, was negotiating with Guus Hiddink, 54, former coach of the Netherlands, to replace Huh Jung-Moo, said the chief of KFA's International Department.

Huh, who told local media he had quit voluntarily, and his predecessors have been criticized for failing to lead South Korean into the round of 16 in international tournaments, including the 2000 Sydney Olympics and recent Asian Cup matches.

South Korea won one preliminary match in Sydney.

"We have not reached any agreement with Hiddink yet," said the KFA chief. "Hiddink has just consented on the terms and conditions on the contract." If the contract is signed, Hiddink would coach the Korean team for 18 months through June 30, 2002, the KFA official said.

The KFA declined to discuss Hiddink's salary other than to say it would be higher than that of local coaches and that it would include incentive bonuses for advancing the team to the round of 16 or higher.

The former Dutch coach led the Netherlands' national soccer team to the semifinals in the 1998 World Cup in France, beating South Korea 5-0 in preliminaries.

(Reuter)