Two Million German Children Go to School on Empty Stomach

BERLIN Around two million children and young people go to school or kindergarten each morning without having had any breakfast, according to a study by the German Workers' Welfare Association (AWO) in Berlin.

Many of them are frequently ill because of poor nutrition, and therefore miss out on class trips, the study on the effects of poverty on child development found.

Around 15 percent of children in Germany grow up in poverty.

The under-18s are the largest age group affected by poverty, the experts say.

Their study found that poor children are much more likely to suffer behavioral problems, than those who are not poor. Around 38 percent of disadvantaged children have disturbed play and speech behavior.

They seek contact with other children less often, are passive in group activities in nursery schools, are less likely to express their wishes and are less hungry for knowledge.

They are also more likely to lag behind in their physical development because of poor nutrition.

The AWO study "good childhood-bad childhood" claims to be the first academic investigation that has not just gathered statistics, but also describes the living conditions and their consequences for children and youngsters.

Around 2,750 child, youth and family aid institutions run by AWO - more than half of them children's day care centers - were involved in the study carried out by the Frankfurt Institute for Social Work and Social Education (ISS).

(DPA)