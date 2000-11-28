Reaction to Khatami's Remarks on Presidential Powers

TEHRAN Recent remarks by the president on not possessing sufficient powers under the Constitution were followed by various interpretations and reactions in political circles and the society in general. Mr. Gholamhossein Elham, legal expert, said, "President Khatami's recent remarks carry political weight. Much more than being a legal and constitutional debate, the raising of this issue meant for political consumption.

Khatami's remarks demonstrate that there must be a reexamination of the laws of the country, and greater powers ought to be granted to the president." He said, "Part of the present political current in the country, which is moving in the direction of reforms, believes that this matter was included in the first draft of the Constitution, which was not passed by the Majlis." "In that draft," he continued, "the president has the power to veto bills passed by the Majlis, dissolve Parliament, pardon criminals, select the highest level of government officials, act as commander of the armed forces, and delegate tasks to the Guardian Council.

The president's remarks are paving the ground for returning those powers to the presidency, and creating a complete political system as that in the U.S. system.

" He continued, "With respect to the Constitution, the powers of the president have been mentioned in Article 113. Carrying out the Constitution is the responsibility of the president meaning within the limits of the Executive power. Beyond the Executive power granted by the Constitution, the president has no authority or responsibility." He further said, "The sphere of Executive power is totally within the authority of the president; however, with respect to judicial matters, no one expects the president to supervise over the courts.

They are not under his authority." Kambiz Norouzi, also a legal expert, said, "If there exists a flaw in the Constitution with respect to the Executive power, the president can take issue with it directly. But if the Constitution has a flaw with respect to other powers, according to the law, the president cannot interfere." Emphasizing the issue that decisions by the Judiciary must be carried out, and their flaws can be corrected by following certain judicial procedures, Norouzi said, "The Constitution and the ordinary laws of the country have granted no authority or power to the president to interfere in judicial affairs.

For this reason Khatami is not able to act. Most cases of flaws in the Constitution fall outside the Executive power."