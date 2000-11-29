UNHCR: More Than 165,000 Afghans Returned From Iran Since April

TEHRAN -- More than 165,000 Afghan refugees in Iran have returned home since the April launch of a joint repatriation program with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), officials said Wednesday.

UNHCR's Deputy Director in Iran, Nabil Makki, said 165,180 Afghans have been repatriated to their war-torn homeland, 90 percent of them under the program and the remainder by their own means.

There are still some 1.4 million Afghans in Iran, believed to be the largest refugee population in the world, and the government has been increasingly pointing to their presence for a rise in crime and drug use.

