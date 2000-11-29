Dutch Arrest Man Over Chinese Immigrant Deaths

AMSTERDAM Dutch police have arrested another suspect in the case of 58 Chinese illegal immigrants who suffocated to death in a truck en route to Britain in June, a Dutch prosecutor said on Wednesday.

"On November 22, the police arrested a 22-year-old man. He is suspected of being involved in the transport of the immigrants from a so called safe house to a warehouse in Rotterdam," Public Prosecutor Gerard de Haas told Reuters.

A total of 60 illegal immigrants were moved from the Rotterdam warehouse via Belgium to Dover, where customs officers found the bodies of 54 men and four women.

Only two men survived after the only air vent in the truck was closed.

Police were also searching for a second man, age 24, suspected of being involved in transporting the illegal immigrants, De Haas said.

Earlier this year, a British court charged 32-year-old Perry Wacker, the driver of the truck in Dover, with 58 counts of manslaughter.

The Dutch trial of five other Dutch suspects, who were arrested earlier and accused of being involved in human trafficking, is scheduled to start on December 13. Two are also charged with manslaughter.

(Reuter)