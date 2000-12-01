Italians Reveal Deep Fear of Foreigners

ROME Italians harbor a deepening fear of foreigners and think immigrants are a direct cause of an increase in crime, a new survey released on Friday showed.

Nearly a third of Italians say their biggest concern is an increasing number of arrivals on their shores from outside the European Union, a survey by Rome-based think-tank Census showed, and the fear is rising as other concerns decline.

Only unemployment and organized crime are more of a concern than immigration, which is set to be a key issue in a general election likely to be called for April next year.

"The study leaves the impression of a country living in fear of spreading crime and an influx of immigration," Censis said in a commentary, adding that three-quarters of Italians said they believed immigration and higher crime are directly linked.

Italy in fact has one of the lowest rates of immigration in Europe, with just 2.2 percent of the population of 57 million classified as immigrants.

And crime is also on the decline.

Despite their low presence, the fear of immigrants runs deep half of those surveyed said they were convinced foreigners increase the risk of contracting contagious diseases.

For their part, a third of immigrants said they had received racial abuse from Italians.

The bulk of immigrants to Italy are from outside the EU, mainly from Morocco, the former Yugoslavia, Tunisia and Albania.

The center-right opposition, supported by parties including the Northern League, known for its anti-foreigner slant, has said it will toughen laws to restrict immigration from outside the EU if elected and wants stronger vetting of asylum seekers.

The governing center-left has strengthened laws on illegal immigration, but still finds itself swamped by hundreds of illegals who arrive each month on the country's shores, some from as far afield as China and Sri Lanka.

While Italians may fear immigrants, they are increasingly aware that the country needs them to fill jobs Italians won't do, and to sustain an economy which will need more workers in the future since Italian birth rates are so low.

The survey said that, despite their fears, nearly three-quarters of Italians say foreigners are needed to do jobs Italians don't want to do, and two-thirds say they don't think foreigners are responsible for taking their jobs.

But that may be due in large part to improving job opportunities.

In the past three years, the number of Italians who say they are worried about unemployment has fallen from 64 percent to just under 50 percent.

Of those surveyed, 42.5 percent said they were concerned about organized crime.

(Reuter)