McGrath Hat-Trick Puts Australia in Charge

PERTH Glenn McGrath celebrated his 300th test wicket with a hat-trick as Australia took the honors on the opening day of the second test against West Indies on Friday.

McGrath claimed the scalps of Sherwin Campbell, Brian Lara and Jimmy Adams with successive balls to destroy the West Indian top order and become only the eighth Australian to take a test hat-trick.

But West Indies, beaten by an innings inside three days in last week's first test in Brisbane, staged a gallant fightback to finish the first day at the Waca in Perth in a relatively competitive position.

Wicketkeeper Ridley Jacobs scored a career best 96 not out and Wavell Hinds made 50 as the touring team recovered from 22 for five to make 196 in their first innings.

Mervyn Dillon and Nixon McLean then took a wicket each, dismissing Michael Slater and Justin Langer, to leave the Australians on 72 for two at the close. Matthew Hayden is unbeaten on 46.

McGrath joined Shane Warne and Dennis Lillee as the only Australians to top 300 test wickets when he claimed Sherwin and Campbell with successive deliveries in the first hour of play.

He completed his hat-trick by dismissing West Indies Captain Adams.

(Reuter)