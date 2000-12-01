Shuttle Endeavor Departs Earth for Space Station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. The space shuttle Endeavor blazed through the night on Thursday as its five-astronaut crew began a high-energy construction mission to the International Space Station. The crew, led by Shuttle Commander Brent Jett, will hang an enormous array of power-generating solar-paneled "wings" on the station, then play Santa Claus to the three men now living there, who will spend Christmas in space.

At liftoff Endeavor was a fiery orb against a clear, dark winter night, briefly casting a false dawn along Florida's Atlantic seaboard, lighting the upturned faces of the hundreds of witnesses who gathered along the beaches. Four minutes later, halfway to orbit, it still shone like the brightest star in the sky. Launch time from the Kennedy Space Center was right on schedule at 10:06 p.m. EST (0306 GMT on Friday). It was the fifth and final shuttle launch of 2000. "It's a beautiful night to fly.

We wish you luck. Have fun," launch director Michael Leinbach told the crew shortly before liftoff. "We are ready to get in the game," Jett radioed back. After an eight-minute climb to orbit, Endeavor began a two-day chase of the 13-story station, each speeding around the globe at about 5 miles (eight km) per second. The shuttle will dock there on Saturday and the astronauts will go to work. Priority one is the 35,000-pound (16-ton) tower riding in the shuttle's payload bay. Once the tower is in place, solar "wings" will unfurl from the top.

After spacewalking astronauts have hooked up various cables and pipes, the on-board power available to the station will increase five fold. The wings, dotted with thousands of photoelectric cells, convert sunlight into direct-current electricity enough to light 30 homes on earth. Success on this mission means the ISS will become the most powerful space station ever in orbit, capable of science experiments that were beyond the capabilities of its predecessor, the Russian Mir. Currently, the ISS has only enough power to heat two of three existing modules.

The solar wings, known as the P-6 Array, will not only change that but also power future modules, such as the U.S. laboratory Destiny, scheduled to arrive in January.

Third Brightest Object in the Night Sky The wings, stretching 240 feet (73 meters) from tip to tip and 38 feet (12 meters) wide, will also change the look of the orbiting outpost.

The sunlight reflected from them will make the station the third brightest object in the night sky, according to NASA. "I think there's going to be a sudden shift in people's perception of the International Space Station because suddenly it's going to be much bigger than it already is," Canadian astronaut Marc Garneau, who will use the shuttle's robotic arm to put the solar assembly in place, said in a preflight interview.

The crew of the Endeavor, piloted by Michael Bloomfield, will be the sixth shuttle team to visit the station but the first to have a live-aboard crew awaiting them. The International team of Russians Yuri Gidzenko, Sergei Krikalyov and their American commander, Bill Shepherd, arrived in early November and are scheduled to be replaced by another crew after a four-month stay. NASA says Endeavor will carry Christmas gifts for the three men, known as the Expedition One Crew, but would not release any other details.

Jett, a U.S. navy commander, said he and Shepherd, a navy captain, hope to transfer some nautical traditions from the high seas to the high frontier once the two crews are together, but he was tight-lipped about their plans.

Helmet-Mounted Cameras for Spacewalk This mission should offer a new thrill to television viewers on earth. For the first time spacewalkers Joe Tanner and Carlos Noriega will have cameras mounted on the helmets that should give earthlings the same view the spacemen have.

"We call them the Joecam and the Carloscam. We promise to make all our moves nice and slow and steady so no one gets sick looking at the picture," Tanner said in a preflight interview. The $60 billion space station is a joint project of the United States, Russia, Europe, Japan and Canada. Completion is targeted for 2006. An otherwise smooth countdown hit a bump about nine hours before launch when technicians discovered a bent bracket on the launch tower that they feared might come loose and damage the spacecraft.

A team of pad workers used a crane to get near the top of the launch tower and remove the bracket, about 2 inches (five cm) long, which supported a water pipe leading to overhead sprinklers in the so-called white room, where astronauts prepare to enter the orbiter with help from launch technicians. Several hours later, as the astronauts were donning their pressure suits, firefighters had to put out a small brush fire that sprang up near the launch pad. Endeavor is scheduled to land back at the Kennedy Space Center on Dec. 11.

(Reuter)