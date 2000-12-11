Popular Daily Ordered to Be Distributed Only in Tehran

TEHRAN Branch 1410 of Tehran Public Court ordered the daily Hamshahri to limit its area of distribution to Tehran.

The daily which began publication eight years ago belongs to the Municipality of Tehran. It is the first color newspaper in Iran and, with a circulation of about 460,000, is the largest circulation daily in the country.

In a letter to the director general for domestic press at the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mehrnoush Ja'fari, Judge Saeed Mortazavi of Branch 1410 ordered him to make the daily abide by Article 9 of the Press Law.

The article says that if the owner of a periodical is a legal entity, the geographical area where it is distributed should conform with the entity.

In the case Hamshahri, since the owner is the Municipality of Tehran, the distribution of the daily has been restricted to Tehran.

