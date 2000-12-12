Over 613,000 Tons of Vegetable Oil Produced
December 13, 2000 - 0:0
TEHRAN -- 613,604 tons of vegetable oil was produced in the first seven months of the year (started March 20), announced oil seeds cultivation development joint stock company here Monday.
The company said the output showed more than 79,000 tons rise compared to the figure for the same period the year before.
It said 91,701 tons of oil were produced at oil producing factories in October.
The company said the output showed more than 79,000 tons rise compared to the figure for the same period the year before.
It said 91,701 tons of oil were produced at oil producing factories in October.