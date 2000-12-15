Lari Says Iranian Society Reluctant to Tolerate Violent Agents

ESLAMSHAHR Minister of the Interior Abdolvahed Mousavi Lari said on Thursday those who are committing acts of violence should be aware that there is no place for them in the country and the people are reluctant to accept them among themselves.

Speaking in a gathering of people in Eslamshahr, a suburban township to the southwest of Tehran, Lari said committing violence, whatever the incentive to commit it may be, is not in agreement with the religious principles.

He said the Islamic religion calls upon its followers to settle their differences through dialogue and negotiations. He referred to the dialogue among the civilizations and stated that Islam is known as the vanguard of the dialogue in the world.

On the threshold of 2001 entitled as the Year of Dialogue Among the Civilizations, unfortunately less attention is paid to this motto, spearheaded by Iran's president, inside the country, he said.

Lari was accompanied by Tehran governor general and his deputy for the political and security affairs in his visit to Eslamshahr.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of the Interior for Political Affairs Mostafa Tajzadeh said on Wednesday that since the presidential election in 1997, a new group has emerged in Iran with critical views about the current state of affairs.

Speaking in a round table entitled "Political Development and Civil Society", Tajzadeh said that the democratic process in the country has formed a group of the people that have a mentality different from the two classical groups of supporters of the Islamic republic and its opponents.

He said the third group has shaped a new form of culture which will gain legitimacy at last though the price should be paid for it.

Noting that religion has a special role in the cultural domain of the Iranian society, he said a new attitude is taking shape in the field of religion in Iran which will rapidly turn into a dominant paradigm.

(IRNA)