EU Ministers Slash Fish Quotas but Fall Short of Goals

BRUSSELS EU fishery ministers early Friday agreed to slash fish quota catches next year by half in some cases but stopped short of making the cuts claimed to be needed to preserve certain species from extinction.

Only Greece voted against the deal, with Italy abstaining, according to an official announcement.

According to an AFP report, EU Fisheries and Agriculture Commissioner Franz Fischler said he was satisfied with the cuts up to 50 percent for catches of hake and cod in some regions even if they fell short of the European commission's aims.

"These are very significant reductions, the most significant we have ever made," he said.

Fishing industry representatives noted the reductions were smaller than planned but still disappointed by their size and were pressing for compensation on the grounds that the cuts could leave many fishermen without a livelihood.

The ministers had examined the deep cutbacks to save key stocks in European Union waters. They also announced they were putting in place a parallel five-year plan to help threatened fish species recover.

Fischler said the plan will include stricter controls on the mesh size of nets.

The ministers agreed that the allowed take of the northern hake from Skagerrak, between Norway and Denmark, to the Bay of Biscay would be cut by about 50 percent. The commission had wanted cuts of up to 74 percent.

The total allowable catch of cod off the western coast of Scotland was also cut by around 50 percent, against 56 percent sought by the commission.

The reduction for west of Scotland whiting was fixed at 10 percent, rather than the 35 percent sought by the commission.

On an international level, the ministers agreed on a new protocol with Greenland allowing boats from EU member states to fish in its waters. The current protocol expires on December 31.

They also said they hoped to end an impasse with Morocco by the end of the year.

Talks between Rabat and Brussels broke down in November 1999 over an accord on allowing mainly Portuguese and Spanish boats to fish Moroccan waters.

The two are unable to agree on how long the new accord should apply -- Morocco wants a two-year deal, while the EU says an engagement should be made for four or five years.

