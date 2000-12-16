Woman Leaps From U.S. Plane

SAN FRANCISCO A woman passenger jumped or was sucked from a corporate airplane and plunged 600 meters (2000 feet) to the ground, officials said Friday.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, another passenger tried to stop her from jumping or falling out of the rear open door of the aircraft, a 1979 De Havilland twin otter DHC-6-300.

Police found a body in a field Friday, but have not yet confirmed that it was that of the woman, an executive from computer firm Hewlett-Packard, said an FBI spokesman as carried by AFP.

"We've ruled out foul play of any kind," said the spokesman who asked not to be named. "We're treating it as an accident or a suicide."

The woman who has not been named leapt from the aircraft late Thursday as it was travelling about 16 kilometers (10 miles) south of Sacramento en route to San Jose, California, he said.

There were five passengers and two crew members on board the aircraft, which is very noisy in flight, he said. The woman was in the last seat.

"A male in front of her heard the noise of the open door, turned around and lunged for her," said the FBI spokesman. "He was only able to hold on for a moment before she fell."

The spokesman said the male passenger acted "heroically" when tried to save the woman before she fell to the ground.

"The guy was hanging halfway out the plane, holding onto the woman's arm at one point," Black said. "But the wind turbulence was too much, and he lost his grip. It was really an act of extreme bravery."

Hewlett-Packard is based in nearby Palo Alto, and the plane was regularly used to shuttle employees throughout northern California, said HP spokesman David Berman.

He said the plane had left a Sacramento area airport just before 5:00 p.m. Thursday. It immediately made an emergency landing at another Sacramento airport after an alarm went off warning of a door ajar.

Investigators have determined that there was no malfunction in the door from which the woman exited, said Jerry Snyder of the Federal Aviation Administration.

"The door didn't open by itself," Snyder said.