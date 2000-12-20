110 MPs Protest Suspension of Magazine

TEHRAN Some 110 parliamentary deputies, in an open letter, have asked the Judiciary to retract suspension of a popular youth magazine, press reports said here Wednesday.

The Persian daily Iran said that the letter, signed also by the Presiding Board of the Majlis, had asked it to lift the ban on the publication of Iran-e Javan so that a plan for selecting some 110 most successful Iranian youths would be resumed.

The paper cited an MP from central Arak city, Ali Nazari, as saying that most of the deputies pledged to sign the letter, but only 110 deputies did so in a symbolic move.

"With this letter, the MPs wanted to express their concern over the lack of a popular medium among the youth. We believe Iran-e Javan was a strong basis against the cultural onslaught of the enemies," Iran cited him as saying.

Nazari who is also a member of the Cultural Committee of the Parliament called the closure of the magazine "unjust" and asked the ban to be lifted in a short notice.

Iran's Press Court last month banned the nation's largest-circulation youth magazine whose publication of 100,000 made it the top-selling magazine in the country.

The court had especially raised the issue of photos in the magazine, particularly about the world of cinema, which were considered to be obscene, its head Behrouz Behzadi said.

The charges included publishing both false information aimed at "disturbing" public opinion and material that was against public morality.

The closure of the magazine provoked an overwhelming outcry, especially that of the country's youth. Several high-ranking officials regretted the move, among them President Mohammad Khatami, who called the ban illegal, as well as Majlis Speaker Mahdi Karrubi.

About half of Iran's 60 million population are below 20 years old, pressing the government with the need to provide effective recreational means for their pastime and education.

Iran's courts have closed down more than 25 newspapers and journals since April, saying they were inciting public opinion through publishing un-Islamic and insulting articles.

(IRNA)