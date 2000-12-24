Village Hearings Clear 237 Rwanda Genocide Suspects

KIGALI More than 200 people suspected of taking part in Rwanda's 1994 genocide have been released from prison after a series of village trials, Rwanda's justice minister told Reuters.

The 237 released were part of some 3,500 genocide suspects that have been awaiting trial for six years in Gisovu Prison, Kibuye Province, western Rwanda. About 560 of them took part in village hearings on the genocide.

"They were released after public hearings in their home communes -- where the local population is called upon to decide in favor of or against the accused," Rwandan Minister of Justice Jean de Dieu Mucyo said on Saturday.

The village hearings, some of the first of their kind since the 1994 genocide in which over 800,000 Rwandans died, were attended by Rwanda's justice minister, public prosecutor and judicial police officers.

The suspects were presented to gatherings made up of genocide survivors, their relatives, neighbors, local leaders, survivors' associations and nongovernmental organizations.

"The community as a whole then testifies about the innocence or the guilt of each detainee in respect of his presumed role in the 1994 genocide," Mucyo explained.

As a result 237 of the suspects were cleared, while others had their crimes exposed and were returned to prison to await more formal hearings, he said.

In a similar manner, another 30 genocide suspects out of 58 from Kibilira district, in neighboring Gisenyi Province, were also provisionally released on Thursday, Radio Rwanda reported on Saturday.

Red Cross sources in Kigali said that the village hearings, which began in 1998, have reduced the population in overcrowded prisons from 130,000 to slightly over 120,000.

"We hope that when the traditional jurisdictions start operating on a wider scale, villagers will play a big role in helping to implement swift and fair justice," Mucyo added. (Reuter)