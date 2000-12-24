Serbia's Reformers Celebrate as Milosevic Party Licks Wounds

BELGRADE -- Serbia's reformers celebrated Sunday after declaring a landslide in parliamentary polls, while the party of Slobodan Milosevic licked its wounds as it was swept from its last bastions of power, AFP reported.

The Democratic Opposition of Serbia (DOS) said it had won around 64 percent of votes in the powerful Serbia Parliament, giving it a mandate to rebuild the shattered country.

The result was matched by figures from other parties and independent observers, which gave the DOS around 177 out of 250 seats in larger of Yugoslavia's two republican assemblies.

Milosevic's Socialists suffered a second resounding defeat in three months, garnering only around 14 percent, or 37 seats.

The opposition victory was the culmination of the process begun in September when Vojislav Kostunica pushed Milosevic from the federal presidency.

Unlike September's federal polls, when Milosevic sparked a mass uprising as he tried to suppress his electoral defeat, the Socialists immediately acknowledged their fall.

The Socialists were in "unstoppable decline", losing another 20 percent of the votes since September, political analyst Vladimir Goati said.

Trying to put on a brave face, the party that Milosevic founded a decade ago said it was still the largest single party in Parliament, as the DOS is an alliance of 18 parties, many of which could well have failed to cross the five-percent assembly threshold alone.

"This will be a government which fights for the people and not for itself, and the people will soon see the improvement," said DOS leader Zoran Djindjic, who is set to become Serbia's prime minister.

Kostunica, acknowledging the "immense" task ahead of his alliance, said the Serbian people had given the new government the mandate to rebuild the country after a decade of isolation, mismanagement and conflict.

Djindjic promised a crackdown on corruption, social reforms and economic liberalization.

Serbia faces a cold winter of fuel shortages and power outages despite massive international assistance, and DOS leaders have warned that the public could show its discontent with strikes in the coming months.