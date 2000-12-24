Solskjaer Double Stretches Manchester United Lead

LONDON Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scored twice against Ispwich Town to allow Manchester United to stretch their lead at the top of English Premier League to eight points.

Champions United went into the game in happy mood after their closest rivals Arsenal were beaten 4-0 at Liverpool earlier on Saturday.

Despite a long list of injured absentees, United dominated the play against Ipswich -- who had suffered a record 9-0 defeat against them five years ago -- and were 2-0 up after 31 minutes thanks to Norwegian Solskjaer.

Leicester moved up to 35 points, equal with second-placed Arsenal, after a 2-1 home win over West Ham United. Robbie Keane made his debut for mid-table Leeds United as a second-half substitute but could not prevent them losing 2-1 to Aston Villa.

(Reuter)