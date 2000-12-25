Summers Says U.S. Economic Slowing Inevitable'

WASHINGTON - A slowdown in the pace of U.S. expansion was unavoidable but there are sound reasons to expect steady economic growth next year, Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said on Sunday.

"Some deceleration in the economy from where it had been was an inevitable thing," Summers said on ABC television's "this week" program, pointing out that private-sector forecasters still predict "moderate growth" over the four quarters of 2001.

Summers lauded the outgoing Clinton Administration's record on the economy in the face of recent warnings from President-Elect George W. Bush's team that it had to prepare for a sharp downturn, possibly even recession.

"I think the question that we are going to face as a country is whether we are able to maintain a broad strategy that has worked and that has propelled us to the lowest unemployment, inflation, highest productivity growth in a generation," Summers said.

Jockeying between the Democratic administration that will surrender power to Bush's incoming Republican team in January has intensified as signs grow of potential weakening, like weaker levels of consumer confidence.

Confidence About Economy Waning

The Federal Reserve cited waning optimism last Tuesday as one reason that it was now more worried about economic weakness than about inflation, signaling it was preparing to cut interest rates early next year.

Vice President-Elect Dick Cheney angered Democrats by raising the specter of a potential recession, in which national output would shrink, for the first time since the last one ended in March 1991, as he cautioned about the economy's slowing.

"Whether or not this ultimately results in a recession, that is negative real growth, nobody knows at this time," Cheney said last week. His comments drew criticism from Democratic circles that Cheney was effectively "talking down" the economy.

Summers turned aside a question about whether Republicans might be pursuing a strategy of warning about a serious slowdown in order to enhance chances for winning a big tax cut that was a centerpiece of Bush's campaign.

But he said it was important not to dampen confidence, and contrasted the Clinton Administration's program of using budget surpluses for paying down the government's debt with Bush's call for returning the surpluses to taxpayers in the form of broad-based tax reduction.

Keep Paying Down Debt

"What's important now, if we want to maintain confidence and keep the economy going, is that we not do anything that diminishes the confidence that people have, that we're going to keep running budget surpluses and pay down debt," Summers said, adding that keeping confidence up was a "crucial priority."

In a separate television appearance on "Fox News Sunday," White House Economic Adviser Gene Sperling said the best bet was that the economy was heading into a so-called "soft landing" in which growth slows enough to keep inflation in check without causing a big rise in unemployment.

"We're seeing the economy go into a more moderate but solid path," Sperling said, suggesting that the rate of growth of goods and services output measured by gross domestic product (GDP) will ease to about 3 percent in 2001 from 5.1 percent this year.

He said that would still be solid growth and suggested the Bush team's comments about the prospect of rapid slowing, or even recession, could backfire on them.

"We're going to be in a period of more moderate, sustained growth," Sperling said, "But you shouldn't, just to support a political agenda, risk hurting confidence in your economy by talking about a worst-case scenario."

Sperling noted that "one of the things that you do when you go to make the transition from a campaign to governing is realize that when you are president-elect or vice president-elect, your words actually have an impact on the economy itself."

(Reuter)