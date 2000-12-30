12-Year-Old Girl Kills Herself Over Exam Results

SINGAPORE -- A 12-year Singaporean girl leaped to her death from her 12th-floor bedroom after failing to secure a highly-prized place in the fast stream of the city state's secondary education system, AFP said. Saturday's Straits Times reported that Simran Kaur had jumped as her father was checking her results in the primary school leaving examination with her school. Simran's result meant she was on the borderline between being sent to a normal (academic) or a normal (technical) secondary school. According to the paper, she had changed her score to make it appear she had gained a place in the express stream.