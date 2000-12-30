China Issues Rules on Trade With Taiwan

BEIJING China has issued a set of rules for trade with Taiwan, state media said Saturday, ahead of new transport, trade and postal links between two of Taiwan's offshore islands and two Chinese cities.

The rules, which became effective Friday, specify guiding principles for the management and settlement of disputes in trade across the 160-kilometer (100-mile) Taiwan Strait, AFP quoted the official Xinhua news agency as saying.

The regulations were issued a day after Beijing reluctantly gave its support to Taiwan's plan to open three "mini links" -- allowing direct trade, transport and postal contact -- between its islands Kinmen and Matsu and the Chinese cities of Fuzhou and Xiamen in southern Fujian Province.

Chinese officials said they expected the regulations, which were not specified in the Xinhua report, would accelerate cross-straits trade.

Although direct shipment of goods and direct travel between China and Taiwan is not allowed, much trade and travel between the two has been carried out through Hong Kong, Macau or other countries.

Taiwan is now the mainland's fifth largest trading partner and its second largest source of imports, according Xinhua.

The mainland is the second largest export destination for Taiwan goods, Xinhua said, adding that Taiwan enjoys the largest trade surplus with China among all of China's trade partners.

Trade across the Taiwan Straits is expected to reach $30 billion this year, Xinhua said.

Taiwan figures show that Taiwan-China trade in the first 10 months of this year rose 29.6 percent to $27 billion, with Taiwan registering a $16.61 billion trade surplus with China, up 22.3 percent from a year earlier.

Taiwan exports to China increased 26.7 percent to $21.80 billion in the 10 months while imports from China expanded 43.2 percent to $5.19 billion, it said.