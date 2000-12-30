Official: Development of Human Resources a Priority of QFTZ

QESHM -- The newly appointed Managing Director of Qeshm Free Trade Zone (QFTZ) Fakhreddin Anvar here on Friday night said that development of human resources and maintenance of the environment are the foundation for an overall development of QFTZ.

Speaking at a gathering of QFTZ directors, Anvar said that sustainable development of any region in the country depends on the development of human resources in that particular region.

Highlighting the availability of rich human resources in Qeshm Island, he said such a fact should be taken into consideration in future planning and projects.

Moreover, he further remarked, development of Qeshm Island in qualitative and quantitative terms calls for collective participation of the indigenous people of the region.

Anvar also underlined the pivotal role that knowledge and information plays in the development process, and said in the contemporary era the number of trained human resources and the bulk of scientific information in a country determines the extent of development of that country.

Speaking at an introduction ceremony for Anvar, Secretary of the High Council of Free Trade Zones, Hossein Nassiri, said that the lack of sound planning and illogical policies account for QFTZ inactivity in the past.

Nassiri criticized the current neglect of the precious gem of the Iranian fatherland' which possesses tremendous human, environmental, natural and geographical talents. (IRNA)