Jubilee 2000 Fails

It's the end of the year and Jubilee 2000 has failed to realize their goal of getting the Third World debt cancelled by the end of the year 2000. It was a noble effort. The idea is based on the Biblical Jubilee year in which every 50th year all debts were cancelled.

The platform of Jubilee 2000 states:

1. Definitive cancellation of the crushing international debt in situations where countries burdened with high levels of human need and environmental distress are unable to meet the basic needs of their people or achieve a level of sustainable development that ensures a decent quality of life;

2. Definitive debt cancellation that benefits ordinary people and facilitates their participation in the process of determining the scope, timing and conditions of debt relief, as well as the future direction and priorities of their national and local economies;

3. Definitive debt cancellation that is not conditioned on policy reforms that perpetuate or deepen poverty or environmental degradation;

4. Acknowledgement of responsibility by both lenders and borrowers, and action to recover resources that were diverted by corrupt regimes, institutions, and individuals;

5. Establishment of a transparent and participatory process to develop mechanisms to monitor international monetary flows and prevent recurring destructive cycles of indebtedness.

Many Third World nations are spending a large percentage of their GDP on debt repayment. This has been increasing poverty. Many nations will never be able to pay their debts if the system is not reformed. The Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) initiative adopted by the World Bank and the IMF is meant to reduce debt, but under this program many nations will continue to pay 20-25% of export earnings in debt service. HIPC 2, which was proposed in 1999, also does not provide solutions. In regard to this, Jubilee 2000 states: "But as long as substantial debt remains on the books and relief is conditioned on IMF-designed macroeconomic policy changes, people living in poverty will suffer and the creditor countries will have a mechanism for controlling the economies of countries of the global South."

This transfer of wealth from the poor to the rich rivals that of the colonial era. The IMF took $600 million more in debt payments from Africa in 1997 than it loaned to the continent. Much of the debt was incurred by dictatorial regimes, and the IMF and the World Bank know this. Many of these dictators later fled with the people's money and deposited the money in Western banks. Almost nothing has been done by the Western financial institutions to recover this stolen money. Over 30,000 children die every day from hunger and poverty related causes. More than 20% of the people on Earth are living on less than a dollar a day. Health, education, and other social services are deteriorating in the global South. Meanwhile, the Western banks still demand repayment of these debts.

Something must be done about this. We shouldn't have to wait until the year 3000 to get debt relief. Hopefully, the efforts of Jubilee 2000 will continue.