Greece Claims Place as 12th Euro Zone Member

ATHENS -- The European Union welcomes Greece as the 12th member of the single currency zone, embracing a once renegade partner that has worked hard to make the grade.

Greece was left out of the first single currency wave for failing to meet any of the convergence criteria and analysts thought at the time the EU's poorest member faced a Herculean task.

But in less than two years, Greece sprinted to meet targets of lower inflation and budget deficits and was accepted in the euro zone at a European Union summit in June.

Shops started displaying prices in both drachmas and euros well ahead of a January deadline for bigger firms and march for small businesses. Euro notes will appear in January 2002 and the drachma ceases to be legal tender after March 2001.

Brokers at the Athens Bourse said they were dusting down their calculators for the transition to euros when markets open on Wednesday and most in this staunchly pro-European Union country were preparing to pop champagne corks.

Readers asked by the daily Ta Nea whether they would miss the drachma, answered a nearly unanimous "no".

From odd man out to one of the boys, the EU's only Balkan member has had a rocky relationship with Brussels.

In the 1980s the late socialist premier Andreas Papandreou delighted in spurning EU policies but welcomed the handouts that brought relief to the impoverished Greek countryside.

His pro-European successor Costas Simitis made strides in bringing key indicators down to required levels and has launched a series of structural reforms most analysts say are necessary if the small Greek economy is to survive in the new euro environment.

The Greek Central Bank, which yields the reins of monetary policy to the European Central Bank (ECB) in January, made its final rate cut this year on Wednesday, bringing high official drachma rates down to euro levels of 4.75 percent.

Double digit inflation in the early 1990s has been squeezed down to 4.2 percent, despite booming oil prices and the dollar, and the drachma has smoothly landed on its preset central parity of 340.75 per euro.

But Greece, which expects economic growth rates of about 5.0 percent in the coming years, will face tough competition in the single currency, analysts said.

Inflation, the budget, wages policy and public debt need to stay under tight control and be matched with structural reforms such as speedier privatizations.

Greece must free its telecommunications and energy markets and privatize state-controlled companies like Olympic airways, as well as revamp a nearly bankrupt pension system -- reforms that are sure to meet Labour Union opposition.

(Reuter)