2-Year-Old Illegal Afghan Killed, 65 Injured as Truck Overturns

ZAHEDAN, Sistan-Baluchestan Province A lorry packed with 120 illegal Afghan immigrants overturned in this southeastern border city, killing a two-year-old boy and injuring 65 others.

The provincial Transportation Department Head, Abbas Kikha, told IRNA that speeding caused the accident, adding that the Afghans were crossing the border in order to enter Iran.

The driver had tried to flee, but was arrested, he said.