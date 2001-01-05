Taiwan Delegates Say China Suggests Keeping Clear of Politics

BEIJING -- Taiwanese opposition lawmakers said on Friday Chinese officials had suggested steering clear of politics in the interests of boosting business ties between the two sides, AFP said.

Representatives of Taiwan's main opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT), said Chinese Vice Premier Qian Qichen had said politics should not get in the way of the establishment of direct trade, transport and postal ties, known as "The Three Links."

"Qian said we might keep clear of political issues in order for The Three Links to take place via agreements between enterprises, associations and nonstate organizations," said Her Jyh-Huei, the head of the KMT delegation. "That's quite a big breakthrough."

The main political issue dividing China and Taiwan is Beijing's insistence that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, even though the two sides have been separated since 1949 when the KMT fled to the island after losing a civil war to the communists.

During the meeting, Qian also suggested "special means" could be adopted to bring about the three links, Her said, adding this could mean allowing direct transportation with vessels not carrying national flags.

Qian met with the 29-member KMT delegation as well as delegates from the New Party, Taiwan's other large opposition group, on the second day of the delegates' visit.

Both the KMT and the New Party favor closer links and eventual reunification with the mainland.

The talks came just three days after Taiwan allowed limited direct trade and transportation links with the mainland.

The traffic that has now been opened up is only between two outlying Taiwan-controlled islands and two port cities on the mainland, and is therefore referred to as the "Three Mini Links."

The Taiwan delegates said they were trying to promote ties in the face of what they saw as foot-dragging by Taiwanese President Chen Shui-Bian, previously an ardent advocate of independence from the mainland.

In talks earlier on Friday, the Taiwan delegates were informed about preparations for the three big links by Chinese officials from the cabinet's Taiwan affairs office, the Civil Aviation Authority and the ministries of foreign trade, transportation and information industry.

Both Chinese and Taiwanese delegates agreed to push the links forward as soon as possible, said Li Yafei, secretary general of the Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits (ARATS), a semi-official Chinese agency that handles most Taiwan-related matters.