U.S. Bans Logging, Roads in Vast Forest Areas

WASHINGTON Rounding out his environmental legacy, President Bill Clinton on Friday declared a ban on logging and new roads on nearly 60 million acres (24 million hectares) of U.S. forest land despite sharp protests from western politicians and loggers.

The prohibition applied to large parts of Alaska's Tongass National Forest, a vast pristine rain forest for which environmentalists have long sought protection, and tracts of land in 38 other states. It encompasses an area larger than all U.S. national parks combined.

"These lands represent some of the last, best unprotected wildlands anywhere in America," Clinton said.

Clinton made the announcement at the National Arboretum in Washington on a snowy day, barely two weeks before he gives up power to President-Elect George W. Bush, who many environmentalists doubt will put vast acreage off-limits.

Bush spokesman Ari Fleischer said the Bush administration would review "each and every one" of the new rules and regulations Clinton has instituted in his waning period in office. He would not elaborate.

The road and logging ban includes 58.5 million acres (23.4 million hectares), including significant portions of Idaho's Bitterroot National Forest, as well as 20,000 acres (8,000 hectares) in both California and Oregon.

The logging and wood industry protested the designation, which followed a 15-month review period, and Alaska Republican Sen. Frank Murkowski said it will be subject to an immediate court challenge by a number of western governors.

(Reuter)