Iran, Turkey Trade Registers Remarkable Rise

ANKARA -- The volume of trade between Iran and Turkey increased to $732.8 million during January-September this year, while the trade between the two countries was valued at $503.32 million in the same period last year.

According to a report released by the Turkish Statistics Bureau in Ankara Tuesday, Turkey's exports to Iran rose to $172.436 million in the first nine months of the year from $107.56 million in same period of the previous year.

The country's imports from Iran was valued at $395.76 million in 1999 against $560.37 million in the first three quarters of the year.

Turkey's exports to Iran over the month of September this year have been put at about $23.448 million while the country's imports from Iran were estimated at more than $76.29 million.

The figures were $15.316 million and $65.281 million respectively in the same period last year.

(IRNA)