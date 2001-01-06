Ban DU Weapons

Depleted uranium (DU) weapons must be banned. The use of DU weapons is a war crime. This is obvious to anyone who knows the nature of these weapons. Depleted uranium is a radioactive heavy metal. The use of the word depleted in its name is misleading. The radiation is not completely depleted, it is only partially depleted to the point where it can't be used in nuclear weapons or as nuclear fuel in nuclear reactors. It is still radioactive. DU shells are used as armor-piecing weapons because depleted uranium is harder than diamonds. On impact, depleted uranium fragments, spreading radioactive dust particles into the air which can be inhaled or contaminate the skin on contact. The radioactive dust also contaminates the land, water supplies, and food crops. The civilian population will suffer for years from this contamination. The U.S. military used depleted uranium weapons in Iraq, Bosnia, Kosovo, and Serbia. Thousands of U.S., British, and other allied soldiers who served in the Persian Gulf War now suffer from Persian Gulf War syndrome. The exact cause is unknown, but many believe Persian Gulf War syndrome is caused by radiation from depleted uranium ammunition. Southern Iraq, the area bombed by U.S. DU weapons, has had very high rates of cancer as well as high rates of birth defects and miscarriages since the war. Even some of the children of Persian Gulf War veterans are suffering from birth defects and some of their wives are having miscarriages. The U.S. Pentagon still claims that the remains of depleted uranium shells do not present a significant health hazard. The U.S. government has never compensated U.S. veterans suffering from Persian Gulf War syndrome. Now some NATO troops who served in Bosnia and Yugoslavia are suffering from an illness called Balkans syndrome. The symptoms of Balkans Syndrome are similar to Persian Gulf War syndrome. It, too, is probably caused by radiation from depleted uranium weapons. The U.S. poisoned its own soldiers, the soldiers of its NATO allies, and the civilian population. The UN has recently discovered radioactive contamination at sites in Kosovo bombed by NATO. Depleted uranium is a weapon of mass destruction. It keeps on killing after the war is over, just like land mines. It even harms future generations through birth defects and miscarriages. The U.S. and NATO hypocritically condemn countries for developing weapons of mass destruction, while they themselves actually use weapons of mass destruction. DU weapons must be banned. The victims of depleted uranium must be compensated. NATO must pay for the decontamination of these areas. The use of depleted uranium weapons is not covered by treaties banning the use of chemical weapons because it is not considered a chemical weapon. It is not covered by treaties banning the use of nuclear weapons because those treaties only cover nuclear weapons that produce a nuclear explosion (fission or fusion). Depleted uranium is a radiation weapon. There must be an international treaty banning the use of depleted uranium and other radiation weapons.