Khatami Silences Propaganda About Change in Constitution

Yesterday marked the Student Day in Iran and President Seyed Mohammad Khatami addressed the students in Tehran. The president in his speech brushed aside the rumors that he wanted to change the Constitution.

In a crystal-clear wordings Khatami said, "Revision of the Constitution is an insult to nation."

There is no doubt that there are certain minus points in the Constitution with regard to president's power and that too has its reasons.

The problem of president's power started when the post of prime minister was eliminated in the Constitution. The prime minister in Iran used to play a very effective role and the president's role mostly was to coordinate among the three branches of the government.

After abolition of prime minister's post it was necessary to give more power to the president. Anyway it is not a big problem and this weak point will be removed at an appropriate time. Currently Iran is facing certain problems and we should not raise such a question.

The people around Khatami do not realize that if a change in the Constitution becomes a daily routine, then one day we will go back to a dictatorial system.

Many political pundits suggest that the creation of a strong constitutional court is the best answer to very many questions that are in the Iranian political air.

The same political pundits suggest that the constitutional court must be independent. Provision should be made that from the level of heads of the three branches to a common person may be allowed to knock at the doors of the constitution court.

How the court should be carved? It is a matter to be decided by the experts. What is essential is the fact that all judges of the court must be capable and neutral.

Right now the baseless propaganda that was being made by some close allies of Khatami has been silenced. Fortunately Khatami did himself put an end to the controversy.