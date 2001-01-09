Iran Arms 1,000 Basijis to Fight Afghan Bandits

TEHRAN One thousand Basiji (volunteer) Forces in the northeastern Province of Khorasan bordering major drug-producer Afghanistan have been armed in order to help police in the fight to control activities of armed Afghan bandits, Basij Commander General Mohammad Hejazi said Monday.

Hejazi told a press conference in Mashhad Airport that the Basijis have been handpicked from 900 villages in Khorasan.

Iran is on the crossroads of major drug producers Afghanistan and Pakistan and the lucrative markets of European and oil-rich Arab states.

It also suffers from a domestic drug-abuse problem. Its population of 63 million counts a growing number of addicts and drug users as well as drug traffickers.