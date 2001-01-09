French League to Launch Passport Investigation

PARIS The French league is to hold an investigation into how St. Etienne players Maxim Levitsky and Alex Became holders of European Union passports.

The league's Judiciary Committee will meet on December 18 following complaints from Toulouse, who lost 1-0 against a St. Etienne team containing both Alex and Levitsky on December 2.

Striker Alex, a Brazilian, has played under a Portuguese passport for most of this season while goalkeeper Levitsky, a Ukraine international, holds a Greek passport.

Each club is allowed to field up to three non-EU players and Alex and Levitsky have freed up places for other non-EU players on the St. Etienne team, which is coached by Welshman John Toshack.

Toulouse have complained that Alex, who has since said he is reverting to Brazilian citizenship, and Levitsky obtained their new passports "in an irregular way".

(Reuter)