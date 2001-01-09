EPCI: Over $2.821bn Worth of Goods Exported in 9 Months

TEHRAN -- Some 10.996 million tons of non-oil commodities, worth over $2.821 billion, were exported to various countries abroad in the first nine months of the Iranian calendar year 1379 (started March 20), the Export Promotion Center of Iran (EPCI) announced here on Monday.

According to the report, the figure includes exports through border markets as well as those accompanying luggage of travellers.

The EPCI further said that this year's exports for the first tri-quarter showed increases of 13.5 and 11.5 percent in the terms of weight and value, respectively, compared to last year's corresponding figures.

The export promotion policies adopted by the government in the second half of 1379 resulted in a surge in exports of non-oil commodities, posting yearly increases of 56, 40 and 39 percent for the three months of the third quarter, respectively.

The trend of rising exports is predicted to continue in the last quarter of the year with export targets set by the Export Promotion High Council most likely to be realized.

During the March-December period, exports of the industry sector rose by 26 percent, that of minerals showed a rise of 24 percent, and exports of agricultural produce registered a six percent increase.

For the same period the country exported over 2.53 million tons of petrochemicals, worth about $661 million, posting increases of 29 and 76 percent in terms of weight and value, respectively.

The country's petrochemicals exports have, for the first time ever, surpassed that of handwoven carpets. Petrochemical exports are predicted to reach $800 million by the end of 1379 (March 20, 2001), 26 percent more than the target set for the current year.

Despite two years of drought which seriously damaged the country's agricultural sector, exports of various agricultural products registered a rise of six percent in terms of value in the first tri-quarter period.

During the March to December period, export figures rose by more than double that projected for the country's gross domestic product (GDP) for the current year and nearly three times more than the average growth rate of exports all over the world.

(IRNA)