Iran Always Ready to Negotiate With UAE, but Will Not Tolerate Ill Will

TEHRAN The culture minister of the United Arab Emirates said Tuesday his country is ready to immediately dispatch its foreign minister to Iran if Tehran is serious about the settlement of misunderstanding over the islands.

At the same time Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan was quoted by the ****Al-Watan**** daily as saying, the issue of the islands is a Persian Gulf issue.

The minister has contradicted himself: On the one hand he announces the readiness of his country to send its foreign minister to Iran and on the other it says that the issue is not bilateral.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has said numerous times that the misunderstanding between the two countries over the Iranian islands can be easily settled through bilateral talks. In order to show its sincerity, Iran sent its foreign minister to the UAE and is still waiting for the trip of the UAE foreign minister.

Once again we would like to emphasize in this column that the three islands of Abu Musa and the Greater and Lesser Tunbs are inseparable parts of the Iranian territory and no country in the world will be able to detach even a single inch of these islands from Iran. Iraq once tried it for eight years; others, who are no match for Iraq, must take a lesson. No country in the world, big or small, should conceive of even trying to have an ill will about the Iranian islands. The price of such a perception would be too heavy to bear.