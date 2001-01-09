Masoud Behnoud to Stand Trial

TEHRAN The pro-reform journalist Masoud Behnoud will stand trial on Wednesday, it was announced here Saturday.

The detained journalist has been in prison since August 10 on some press charges.

Behnoud was a columnist in

some banned newspapers including Jame'eh, Tous and Sobh-e Emrouz. He has also compiled some books on Iran's contemporary history.

He was indicted following 85 charges leveled against him by the public prosecutor. Behnoud will be tried in an open court.