NATO to Set Up Special Commission on Uranium Munitions

BRUSSELS NATO is to set up a special committee to study the possible health consequences for soldiers who served in parts of the Balkans where the alliance used depleted uranium munitions, NATO Secretary General George Robertson announced Wednesday.

"We are going to set up a dedicated committee on depleted uranium," Robertson told a press conference.

"We will do everything to make sure that the relevant information is known," he added, asserting that the alliance has "nothing to hide."

Some of NATO's European members are irate about a spate of cancer cases, some fatal, among former Balkan peacekeepers and other personnel, which they say could be linked to depleted uranium (DU) munitions used in the alliance's tank-busting attacks.

Robertson described calls for a probe into the United States' use of DU in Bosnia in 1995 and Kosovo in 1999 as "legitimate demands", but added that he was "confident that there is little risk in NATO ammunitions."

"I wouldn't have agreed to these ammunitions when I was minister if we knew that they would involve any health hazard. It is a proven technology and valuable on the battlefield," AFP quoted Robertson, whose was Britain's defense minister in the Kosovo crisis.

Concerning UN complaints of NATO's failure to cooperate with investigations, robertson said it was only due to "bureaucratic delay, which we all regret."

Robertson said that NATO's North Atlantic Council, the alliance's highest decision-making body made up of the permanent ambassadors in Brussels, had agreed to a request from Italy to provide maps of where DU ammunition had been used.

The council also decided to act as a hub for all national reports into the use of DU, and also offered assistance to the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) if investigators --- currently in Kosovo -- are also sent to Bosnia.

A definitive UNEP report on Kosovo is expected in March.

U.S. fighter jets fired some 31,000 DU rounds during the NATO air war against Yugoslavia, according to the Pentagon. Another 10,800 rounds were fired in 1994-95 in Bosnia, where many of the afflicted peacekeepers were stationed.

Seven Italian soldiers and one aid worker, five Belgian peacekeepers, two Dutch nationals, two Spaniards, two Portuguese and a Czech have died after tours of duty in the Balkans, many from leukemia and other cancers.

DU munitions are able to penetrate heavy armor, and according to experts, the danger comes not from the low-level radiation they emit, but from the poisonous dust create on impact.