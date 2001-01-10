NEWS IN BRIEF
* The music group "Avaz-e Eshq" (the love song) headed by Ebrahim Naqqadian and Majid Vafesi is to perform at Roudaki Hall from January 11 to 13. Abdolrasoul Kargosha will sing in these concerts.
* The plays to be staged in the special and secondary sections of the 19th Fajr International Theater Festival have been selected. The plays include ****Unknown Island**** by Zahra Sabri, ****Tragedy of Sohrab**** by Nasser Yekkeh, ****You Are Our Dear**** by Farhad Rahmanifar, ****Life and Death**** by Alireza Mohammadi, ****Strong Anger of Philip Hotes**** by Mahdi Ebrahimzadeh, ****Shakespeare April 1999**** by Abbas Aqsami, ****Shahnoush**** by Hassan Varasteh and ****Rojan**** by Amir Dejakam.
* A day-long seminar entitled "Scientific Report of Foreign University Students and Persian Literature" opened in Tarbiat-e Modarres University yesterday. The seminar was organized by Tarbiat-e Modarres University with the cooperation of the Islamic Culture and Communications Organization and 13 Persian language university professors.