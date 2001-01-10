NEWS IN BRIEF

* An exhibition displaying paintings of Sohrab Sepehri will be held at the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art in the near future. The exhibition will start on January 16. Sepehri, the renowned Iranian contemporary poet was a pioneer figure in the field of modern painting.

* The music group "Avaz-e Eshq" (the love song) headed by Ebrahim Naqqadian and Majid Vafesi is to perform at Roudaki Hall from January 11 to 13. Abdolrasoul Kargosha will sing in these concerts.

* The plays to be staged in the special and secondary sections of the 19th Fajr International Theater Festival have been selected. The plays include ****Unknown Island**** by Zahra Sabri, ****Tragedy of Sohrab**** by Nasser Yekkeh, ****You Are Our Dear**** by Farhad Rahmanifar, ****Life and Death**** by Alireza Mohammadi, ****Strong Anger of Philip Hotes**** by Mahdi Ebrahimzadeh, ****Shakespeare April 1999**** by Abbas Aqsami, ****Shahnoush**** by Hassan Varasteh and ****Rojan**** by Amir Dejakam.

* A day-long seminar entitled "Scientific Report of Foreign University Students and Persian Literature" opened in Tarbiat-e Modarres University yesterday. The seminar was organized by Tarbiat-e Modarres University with the cooperation of the Islamic Culture and Communications Organization and 13 Persian language university professors.