ECO Celebrates Alumni Reunion
The college since its reopening in 1991 has seen many students through their courses successfully and it is rewarding to see the graduates in senior management positions in ECO insurance firms and multinationals. As one of the Allameh Tabatabaei University faculties, the college carries the reputation of the university, and as part of the ECO Treaty, it is a well-known institute, promoting educational needs of the member countries. The ECO College of Insurance revives the former RCD International School of Insurance that was associated with the Regional Cooperation and Development (RCD) treaty signed between Iran, Turkey and Pakistan in the sixties.
This was the first occasion to introduce the former academic staff with new faces at the college and to announce the new developments that have taken place recently. With a view to update curriculum with international standards such as the Association of College has had with the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII), the new curriculum which has been approved by the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology, meets the challenges that may be ahead in the new century.