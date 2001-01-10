ECO Celebrates Alumni Reunion

TEHRAN The students, administrative and teaching staff of the ECO (Economic Cooperation Organization) College of Insurance celebrated their first reunion here last week. This day was a special occasion to get together for the college graduates since 1995 as many of them had not seen each other for several years. It was an exciting and exhausting task for the College Alumni Office to find and arrange a suitable venue to bring he former students who come from the ten member countries of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) together.

The college since its reopening in 1991 has seen many students through their courses successfully and it is rewarding to see the graduates in senior management positions in ECO insurance firms and multinationals. As one of the Allameh Tabatabaei University faculties, the college carries the reputation of the university, and as part of the ECO Treaty, it is a well-known institute, promoting educational needs of the member countries. The ECO College of Insurance revives the former RCD International School of Insurance that was associated with the Regional Cooperation and Development (RCD) treaty signed between Iran, Turkey and Pakistan in the sixties.

This was the first occasion to introduce the former academic staff with new faces at the college and to announce the new developments that have taken place recently. With a view to update curriculum with international standards such as the Association of College has had with the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII), the new curriculum which has been approved by the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology, meets the challenges that may be ahead in the new century.