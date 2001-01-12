No Breakthrough in Sri Lanka Peace Bid, Norway Envoy Returns

COLOMBO Norway's Special Envoy, Erik Solheim, left here Friday after renewed talks with Sri Lankan leaders failed to revive the island's stalled peace process, officials said, AFP reported.

Solheim met with President Chandrika Kumaratunga, but the details of their discussions were not immediately available. however, a meeting with Prime Minister Ratnasiri Wickremanayake reportedly brought no results.

The prime minister was quoted as saying in the *****Lakbima ***** newspaper that during a 45-minute meeting with Solheim and the Norwegian Ambassador here, Jon Westborg, they did not discuss Norway's attempts to broker peace in Sri Lanka.

The prime minister, who advocates a hard line against the rebel Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), said he spoke only with the Norwegian ambassador and uttered a "thank you" to Solheim when he was leaving.

Solheim is acting as a facilitator to bring the Sri Lankan government and the separatist LTTE to the negotiating table, but the process has been bogged down over the issue of a cease-fire.

Sri Lanka's Trade Minister Rauf Hakeem, who met with Solheim on Wednesday, said both the government and the Tigers were losing sight of the main objective of ending the war.

Hakeem, who represents a minority Muslim Party in Kumaratunga's shaky coalition government, said he hoped there could be eventual peace talks exploiting the "window of opportunity" opened by Solheim.

He said the government should realize that the Tamil Tigers were under tremendous international pressure to shed their image as a "ruthless terrorist organization" and be seen as a "group of freedom fighters."

The Tamil Tigers are carrying out a one-month truce from December 25 and have asked the Colombo government to do the same.

However, the government says there can be no cease-fire until talks begin on substantive issues aimed at resolving the long-running separatist war.

Sri Lanka's main opposition United National Party (UNP) remained optimistic about the peace bid despite the lack of fresh initiatives from Solheim.

"My impression is that the process is still on," UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe said. "But the outcome will depend on what is said by president (Kumaratunga) and (Tiger ideologue) Anton Balasingham."

During a 30 minute meeting Thursday at the National Parliament Building, Wickremesinghe said Solheim did not discuss any new moves to push forward the peace process.

Even as Solheim visited the tightly-guarded Parliament on Thursday, opposition legislators lambasted the Norwegian envoy, describing him as a "flamboyant playboy as well as a rogue."

Opposition Sihala Urumaya, or National Heritage Party, Legislator Tilak Karunaratne said they opposed foreign intervention in the Sri Lankan conflict which has claimed the lives of over 60,000 people.

"We are opposed to any intervention by any foreign party, and more so in the case of Solheim," Karunaratne said in Parliament. "He is a playboy who has admitted being with prostitutes in the Czech Republic."

Karunaratne also accused Solheim of profiteering by selling the story of his divorce and inflating the number of members in his political party at home. "We are not only dealing with a playboy, but a crook," he said.

There was no immediate reaction from Solheim who was in the House, but opposition leader Wickremesinghe said the Norwegian envoy was unmoved by the unparliamentary remarks, according to an AFP dispatch.