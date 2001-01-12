Curtain Falls On Symbol of Britain's Legacy in Hong Kong

HONG KONG The resignation of chief secretary Anson Chan removes one of the last and most enduring symbols of British rule here and will once more erode confidence in Hong Kong's autonomy from Beijing, analysts said Friday.

"There will be a short-term impact on Hong Kong" since Chan has gained international respect and is seen as a symbol of continuity after the 1997 handover, AFP quoted Lau Siu-Kai, associate director of Hong Kong Institute of Asia-Pacific Studies, as warning.

Chan announced Friday she would resign in April "to spend more time" with her family," ending persistent speculation that she would eventually be forced out because she was seen in Beijing as pro-British.

As the most senior official in the de facto cabinet of Chief Executive Tung Chee-Hwa, Chan was responsible for the effective implementation of the full range of government policies.

But she denied she was quitting due to differences with her boss, saying: "I have a good personal relations with him."

Lau said however the move would fuel concern, amid lingering sentiment that the mainland's Communist leaders were meddling too much in the running of the freewheeling capitalist territory, granted 50 years autonomy from Beijing.

"Their concerns will be if Hong Kong's 'one country, two systems' will still continue as Tung will be picking his own team in the government to run Hong Kong," said Lau.

Tung, a former shipping tycoon, was hand-picked by Beijing to run the territory after it returned to Chinese rule.

Chan, appointed to her position in 1993 by the last British governor, Chris Patten, is widely known for her independent and firm stance in protecting Hong Kong's institutions.

She was the first ethnic Chinese head of the civil service here after 150 years of British incumbents, and stayed in her post overseeing the territory's 190,000 civil servants after 1997 to ensure a smooth transition.

But Lau said "she has lost the confidence of Beijing's top officials."

In September, Chan was publicly rebuked by mainland officials for not giving enough support to Tung -- who Beijing reputedly wants to see stay in power for another five years when his first term expires in 2002.

Joseph Cheng, political commentator at City University, said Chan's resignation "indirectly" confirmed speculation of a rift with Tung.

He suggested the parting of the ways -- with Tung publicly acknowledging Friday he had failed to persuade Chan to stay on -- was politically timely.

"Tung needs his own team to spell out his policies to maintain Hong Kong's prosperity and stability, without Chan in the way" if he is to seek a second term as Beijing wants him to do, he said.

Jean-Pierre Cabestan, director of the Center for the Studies of Contemporary China, said "It is no secret that (Chan) is at odds with Tung."

Chan has been the symbol of continuity of Hong Kong," said Cabestan. "Her resignation may trigger some concerns."

International observers have said the independence of the territory's courts, political system and media have all been compromised to a degree since China took over in 1997.

But Cabestan said: "Beijing knows a balance of forces should be maintained" in order to maintain Hong Kong's image as an international financial center.

Tung was reportedly lining up financial secretary Donald Tsang for Chan's job, a move Cabestan said would symbolize continuity as he was also a British-trained civil servant.

And City University's Cheng predicted: "The influences of Britain will remain, as our civil servants are British-trained, and the whole mechanism reflects the British government system and mode of operations."