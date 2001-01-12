Austrian High Court Rules Asylum-Seekers May Not Be Deported

VIENNA A Supreme Court ruling on Friday banned deportation of asylum-seekers from Austria while their application procedures are in progress.

As long as there was no final decision whether or not to grant asylum, deporting the applicant was "unconditionally" forbidden.

The ruling was announced by the administrative court, which is one of the two Supreme Court branches along with the constitutional court.

The deportation ban went for the entire time from the original application until a final, legally-binding decision was made, or the application proceedings were formally dropped.

The decision means that Austria may no longer carry out its practice of summarily sending refugees who cross its land borders back to neighboring countries.

Austria considers all its neighbors to be "safe third countries" and argues that the refugees should have applied for asylum there.

There has for years been fierce criticism by human rights organizations of this practice, which was routine under past Austrian governments as well as the present one.

The critics pointed out that it made entry by land virtually impossible for refugees.

The only way in was by air, which in effect meant that asylum-seekers without funds for an air ticket were excluded from the outset, said organizations including Amnesty International.

But on Friday, the Supreme Court ruled it was impermissible "to refuse a considerable proportion of the asylum-seekers the chance of remaining in Austria during the asylum procedure". (DPA)