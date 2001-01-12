Japan Renews Demand for Discipline Among U.S. Soldiers

TOKYO -- Japan on Friday repeated its regret over the latest molestation case in Okinawa involving a U.S. serviceman, demanding the United States tighten its grip on its soldiers.

"We want them to fully implement measures for improvement so as never to repeat such an incident," Defense Agency Director General Toshitsugu Saito told a regular news conference as carried by AFP.

"In particular, we urge them to give thorough guidance to their soldiers."

Police in Japan's southernmost subtropical island prefecture arrested a 21-year-old U.S. Marine Wednesday on suspicion of lifting up the skirt of a high school girl and taking photographs.

Seiji Nakamura, a senior vice minister in the cabinet office, also pressed Japan's biggest ally to step up efforts to stamp out such incidents.

"Unless they are strictly dealt with under the military discipline, such as by removal from the army, incidents like this will not end," he was quoted by Jiji Press news agency as telling Christopher la Fleur, minister counselor at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo.

Fleur expressed regret over the incident, adding he was awaiting the outcome of an ongoing investigation, the news agency said.

Sentiment against the U.S. military base in Okinawa, southern Japan, flared up last year after a drunken 19-year-old marine allegedly broke into an apartment and molested a 14-year-old schoolgirl.