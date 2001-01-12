Oil Prices Edge Up Toward $26 in London

LONDON -- Oil prices edged up toward 26 dollars a barrel on Friday as the market braced for a hefty cut in production from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

A barrel of Brent North Sea crude for February delivery was quoted at $25.70, up from $25.61 at the close on Thursday, AFP reported.

In New York overnight, the light sweet crude February contract closed flat at 29.41 on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX). The OPEC basket price of a mix of crudes stood at $24.23 on Thursday, up from 23.69 on Wednesday.

Market players were expecting OPEC countries to agree at a meeting in Vienna next week to slash output by 1.5 million barrels a day in an effort to halt a market slump that has brought oil prices tumbling down from autumn high points above $35 barrel.

Oil importers were expected to watch Wednesday's OPEC meeting with consternation. U.S. Energy Secretary Bill Richardson is to tour OPEC capitals to urge restraint on the part of cartel members.

"U.S. dissension is understandable, with the U.S. economy clearly on the brink of a severe slowdown," said GNI analyst Lawrence Eagles.

"What happens to oil prices over the next few months could have an important bearing on U.S. and therefore global growth (and therefore on OPEC revenues)," Eagles wrote in a research note.

Richardson is likely to have difficulties however in persuading OPEC not to cut output. One Iraqi deputy told AFP that his trip "can only be contrary to the interests of OPEC countries."