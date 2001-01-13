Foreign Corrupt Women Conduct Espionage Activities in Pakistan

TEHRAN Corrupt foreign women in Pakistan are involved in espionage activities in the country, said a report from Islamabad.

The report quoted the Urdu-language daily ****Awsaf**** as saying on Friday that most of the Iranian Bahai women who reside in Islamabad along with Tajik and Afghan nationals are involved in espionage acts.

Corrupt elements in the Pakistani police and government support the network of Afghan and Tajik prostitutes in Islamabad and Rawalpindi and use them as spies for foreign countries and enemies of Pakistan.

Also, these corrupt women establish illegal relations with police officers and high-ranking officials of the Pakistani government and send information to European and American countries through them.