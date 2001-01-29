Two Killed, 11 Injured as Police Open Fire on Farmers in Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan At least two people were killed and 11 injured Sunday when Pakistan police opened fire at a farmers' rally in western Baluchistan Province near its capital Quetta, press reports said on Monday.

The farmers were protesting against inflated bills for electricity and wanted to go to Governor House in the provincial capital to register their protest, police said. The Baluchistan Agriculturists Action Committee (BAAC) arranged the protest march.

Syed Taj Agha, a leader of protesting agriculturists, claimed that nine people had been killed as a result of police firing. However, a press release issued by the deputy commissioner said that only two people had been killed and 11 injured.

About 6,000 farmers in the underdeveloped Pakistani province joined the rally, accusing the military government of violating an agreement they had reached with the previous government.

The protesters had planned to go to the Governor House to press for the implementation of the agreement. They were stopped by the police on the national highway where they clashed with law enforcement personnel, the reports said.

(DPA)