LONDON An inquest is to be held in London Wednesday into the death of a 20-year-old Iranian boy, Hamid Abbaszadeh, who died in Middlesex University Hospital eight days after having a shunt replaced for his heart.

The family are accusing the hospital of gross negligence and incompetence, suggesting that he may have been killed after receiving a double dose of morphine by mistake.

According to his mother, Simin, her son was given a local anaesthetic to remove liquid which had built up around his heart and lungs eight days after his operation.

As the anaesthetic wore off, he was said to have been given a dose of morphine to overcome the pain at around 6 o'clock. Following an apparent dispute over instructions to thicken his blood, two doctors came in to give more morphine at 8:50 p.m.

The mother reported two liquids being mixed in a huge syringe and "forcefully" injecting it into Hamid. Five minutes later, he collapsed after muttering his only words "Mum, I need to walk."

There also appeared to be some dispute over the time of his death, with the family being told, while staying on in the hospital, that he went into arrest at 2 a.m. and was pronounced dead at 4 am.

But later, the family was said to have been told by the consultant, professor Damefield that he had died at 9 p.m. and there was no question he was alive until after 2 a.m. the following morning.

Two months after the death, Hamid's body is still lying in the mortuary. His mother insists that he cannot be buried until after the coroner has issued his full report into the causes of the death.

(IRNA)